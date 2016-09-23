Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:48 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Cross Country

San Marcos Claims Sweepstakes Title at Dos Pueblos Invite

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 23, 2016 | 9:11 p.m.

With top-five finishers in six grade divisions, including three champions, San Marcos won the Sweepstakes title at the 49th running of the Dos Pueblos Invitational cross country event at Shoreline Park on Friday.

The Royals took grade titles in freshman girls, junior boys and senior girls. They also had the runner-up in senior boys and third-place finishers in freshman boys, freshman girls, junior girls and senior girls.

Host Dos Pueblos had winners in the sophomore girls race and senior boys.

A total of 12 schools competed in the event, which was first organized by DP's legendary cross country coach Gordon McClenathan in 1967.

Emmi Wyttenbach of Dos Pueblos won the 3-mile sophomore girls race in 21:12 and Hunter Clark took the senior boys race in 15:39. Christina Rice was second in the senior girls race in 18:10.

For San Marcos, Erica Schroeder won the senior girls race in 17:32, with Natalie McClure coming in third (18:32) and Elsa Robertson taking ninth (20:55)

Jerry Swider led the Royals in the senior boys race with a second-place finish in 15:58. He was followed by Logan Briner in fourth (16:10), Philip Naumann in fifth (16:16) and Ethan Clark in ninth (16:44).

Jason Peterson of the Royals was the junior boys winner in 15:58. Ty Burre took fifth in 16:31 and David Dinklage was eighth in 16:53.

Kaela Cleary (19:37) and Megan Plant (21:28) were third and eighth, respectively, in the junior girls competition.

The freshman girls winner was Madison Funk in 20:48, with Emma Plant coming in third at 21:16. Zachary Dinklage was third and Will Snyder fourth in the freshman boys race.

Top Dos Pueblos runners overall:
Girls
2. Christina Rice - 18:10
10. Natalie Hawkins - 20:11
13. Kailey Reardon - 20:35
19. Emmi Wyttenbach - 21:12
29. Molly Gans - 21:27
30. Ruby Gans - 21:35
41. Riley Wahlberg - 22:12

Boys
1. Hunter Clark - 15:39
8. Josh McGregor - 16:14
27. Jack Randmaa - 16:58
30. Joseph Pearlman - 17:06
34. Loren Young - 17:16
71. Nathaniel Getachew - 18:17
92. Caleb Wilcox - 17:46

Full results can be found HERE

