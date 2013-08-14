Monday, June 11 , 2018, 2:17 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Class of 1963 Holding 50-Year Reunion This Weekend

By Cathy Jordan for San Marcos Class of 1963 | August 14, 2013 | 10:20 a.m.

The San Marcos High School Class of 1963 will celebrate its 50-year reunion this weekend, Aug. 16-18, in Santa Barbara.

This is the first class to attend the school all three years; it was a three-year high school at the time.

Many activities are planned, including a pizza party Friday evening, a tour of the campus Saturday, a dinner and dance with a live band (former "Ernie and the Emperors" from that era) on Saturday evening, and a picnic in Elings Park on Sunday.

The campus tour will include the laying of a memorial wreath for the fallen classmates in the Vietnam War.

Attendees are coming from all over the country to attend this milestone event. For more information, email Cathy Jordan at [email protected].

— Cathy Jordan represents the San Marcos High School Class of 1963.

