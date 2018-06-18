Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:48 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Coach, Local Doctor Praised for Saving Student’s Life

Quick thinking, knowledge of CPR resulted in full recovery

After being honored, San Marcos High Coach Bryan Charles Roth poses with fire Capts. Jon Ford and Scott Safechuck, and with aquatic campers at Dos Pueblos High pool.
After being honored, San Marcos High Coach Bryan Charles Roth poses with fire Capts. Jon Ford and Scott Safechuck, and with aquatic campers at Dos Pueblos High pool. (Courtesy photo)
By Mike Eliason for Santa Barbara County Fire Department | June 18, 2018 | 4:10 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department last week recognized two individuals who worked together to save a young life.

The morning of Tuesday Aug. 22, 2017, a local high school student collapsed into sudden cardiac arrest while on campus. Fortunately, San Marcos High School Coach Bryan “ Chuckie” Charles Roth, along with Dr. Reyna Talanian, were nearby.

After a quick assessment of the student’s vitals, they began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.

The quick actions by the pair, coupled with calling 911, led to the student's making a full recovery.

“Mr Roth’s and Dr. Talania’s early recognition of a student not breathing, and CPR being performed, along with early activation of 911 led to this successful resuscitation.” said Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.

Safechuck was on Engine 13 the morning of the incident and responded to the call for help.

“Without a doubt, their efforts prolonged this student’s life to make him susceptible to our defibrillation efforts when we arrived. He is alive because of their actions,” Safechuck said.

Hands-only CPR classes are available at the Red Cross and other locations throughout the county. It only takes a few moments of time to learn.

— Mike Eliason for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.


 

Santa Barbara County Fire Capts. Jon Ford and Scott Safechuck present award to Dr. Reyna Talanian in her Sansum Clinic Carpinteria office. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County Fire Capts. Jon Ford and Scott Safechuck present award to Dr. Reyna Talanian in her Sansum Clinic Carpinteria office. (Courtesy photo)
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 