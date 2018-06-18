San Marcos Coach, Local Doctor Praised for Saving Student’s Life

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department last week recognized two individuals who worked together to save a young life.

The morning of Tuesday Aug. 22, 2017, a local high school student collapsed into sudden cardiac arrest while on campus. Fortunately, San Marcos High School Coach Bryan “ Chuckie” Charles Roth, along with Dr. Reyna Talanian, were nearby.

After a quick assessment of the student’s vitals, they began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.

The quick actions by the pair, coupled with calling 911, led to the student's making a full recovery.

“Mr Roth’s and Dr. Talania’s early recognition of a student not breathing, and CPR being performed, along with early activation of 911 led to this successful resuscitation.” said Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.

Safechuck was on Engine 13 the morning of the incident and responded to the call for help.

“Without a doubt, their efforts prolonged this student’s life to make him susceptible to our defibrillation efforts when we arrived. He is alive because of their actions,” Safechuck said.

Hands-only CPR classes are available at the Red Cross and other locations throughout the county. It only takes a few moments of time to learn.

— Mike Eliason for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.



