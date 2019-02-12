San Marcos Comeback Falls Short Against Oxnard, 10-9

Baseball

A San Marcos comeback from a 10-0 deficit fell short, as the Royals lost a 10-9 decision against Oxnard in a Southern California Invitational baseball game on Tuesday.

Down 10-0 in the third inning, Jack Winterbauer started the San Marcos rally with a three-run homer to left.

They scored four runs in the sixth behind a two-run triple by Logan Ring and a two-run homer from Isaac Villarreal.

In the seventh, San Marcos scored twice on singles and two walks, and still had the bases load. But Oxnard managed to pitch out of the jam and held on the victory.



Dominic Roderick, Jacob Galindo, Villarreal and Ring each collected multiple hits on the day for San Marcos (1-1).



Henry Manfredonia and Josh Swanson combined to pitch four shut-out innings of relief.



San Marcos is scheduled to play at Buena on Thursday.