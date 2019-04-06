Pixel Tracker

Lacrosse

San Marcos Comeback Falls Short at Thacher

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 6, 2019 | 7:57 p.m.

A San Marcos rally fell a goal short as the Royals dropped an 11-10 decision at Thacher in a girls lacrosse game on Saturday.

The Royals tied the score at 10-10 on an unassisted goal by Simone Stone with 6:24 left. They then won the draw but turned the ball over.

Thacher's Sydney Rosenbaum scored the game winner with 33 seconds left. She had eight goals to lead all scorers.

San Marcos fell behind 4-0 before Olivia Corrigan sparked the comeback. The Royals trailed 6-5 at halftime, getting goals from four different players.

“Nobody scripts getting down by four goals at the start of a game,” said San Marcos head coach Paul Ramsey.  “We again showed resilience clawing our way back into a game and the energy we had to start a come back was awesome.”  

San Marcos sophomore goalies Adriana Espiritu Morales and Shana Friedenberg had five saves apiece playing the first and second halves, respectively.

Stone led the Royals with four goals.

It was the third one-goal loss for the Royals, who are 2-7 on the season.

