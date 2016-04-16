San Marcos Comeback Falls Shorts Against Buena

Softball

Hailee Rios belted a three-run homer in the seventh inning, but San Marcos fell short and dropped a 6-4 Channel League softball game against Buena on Friday.

The Royals fell behind 3-0 in the first inning and trailed 6-1 going into the seventh. With one out, Aliyah Huerta-Leipner singled and Cara Christian was hit by a pitch. Rios then came up and smacked her eighth homer of the season.

Buena managed to get the final two outs to escape with the win.

San Marcos scored a run in the sixth when Huerta-Leipner doubled home Alex Pitchford, who led off the inning with a double. The Royals had 11 hits in the game.

Huerta-Leipner went 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and a run scored. Sarah Douglas also had three hits and Hailey Fryklund added two.

San Marco falls to 11-9 and 1-4 in league.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.