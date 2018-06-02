Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:55 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

San Marcos Comes Up Empty in CIF Softball Final, Falls to Santa Fe, 3-0

AJ Huerta-Leipner fires up Royals in CIF Final Click to view larger
Aliyah Huerta-Leipner fires up the San Marcos softball team during CIF-SS Division 4 championship game. (Phil Alliano photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 2, 2018 | 7:33 p.m.

IRVINE — When San Marcos made good contact on the pitches from Santa Fe ace Jessica Lopez, the balls were hit right at the fielders.

That’s the way things went for the Royals in Saturday’s CIF-SS Division 4 softball championship game. Lopez threw a no-hitter and the Chiefs capitalized on a fourth-inning error to score two runs and added a solo homer in the sixth to win the title 3-0 at Deanna Manning Park in Irvine.

It’s the second straight year San Marcos has gone hitless in the final. The Royals (21-10) lost to Buena in last year’s title game.

The Royals ran into a hot pitcher. The no-no was the third in the playoffs for Lopez, who also did it against Sierra Canyon in the second round and Oak Hills in the quarterfinals.

“Three runs in five playoff games, four hits total, it’s unheard of, especially in the playoffs,” said Santa Fe coach A.J. Reyes.

Lopez, a senior right-hander, allowed just five base runners (three walks, a hit batter and an error) and none of them reached third base.  She effectively mixed up her pitches, took advantage of a wide strike zone and got several Royals to fly out — there were just three ground ball outs. She struck out nine.

“We chased a few pitches up and then we didn’t understand during the game that, ‘Hey, if (the umpire) is going to give her that ‘river pitch,’ we got to go for it,’" San Marcos coach Jeff Swann said.

Savannah Tait makes a catch at 2nd base Click to view larger
San Marcos shortstop Savannah Tait makes a one-handed catch in the third inning. (Phil Alliano photo)

“It was a little too late for us to get those, obviously, at the end of the game. Hat’s off to her, she pitched a great game. We didn’t make the adjustments we generally do in the game.”

Lopez received stellar play from her outfield, especially left fielder America Rangel, who made three of the last six putouts, including a diving catch of Paige Powell’s short fly for the last out of the game.

“I just wanted to pitch and have my team’s back the whole time because I know they’re going to have my back,” said Lopez.

Lopez and San Marcos senior Aliyah Huerta-Leipner were engaged in a scoreless duel until the fourth inning. 

Maiya Lopez led off the top of the fourth with a hard grounder to second base that San Marcos booted.

“We knew when we got to the field here, it’s super hard,” Swann said. “(The ball is) going to make many bounces. They put the bat on the ball and forced us to make those plays.”

Alizah Ayon of Santa Fe (22-7) drew a walk, but Huerta-Leipner got the next two batters on a foul pop-up to catcher Morgan Jensen and a fly out to right fielder Allie Fryklund. A wild pitch advanced the runners before Samantha Mancillas lined a single to right to bring home two runs.

“It pushed the momentum toward us,” Reyes said of Ayon’s clutch hit. “It gave a little more spark to Jessica, and the rest happened. In the sixth Alizah comes up and hits the ball (over the fence). It’s her first home run of the tournament, which is real special.”

Ayon’s 225-foot blast over the left-field fence led off the sixth inning.

“It was a rise ball,” Huerta-Lepiner said. “They just recognized it, and props to her for hitting it.”

Huerta-Leipner allowed just four hits in the game and struck out eight.

“Win lose our draw in this game, I’m so proud of this team for doing what we’ve done here,” said Swann. “AJ has really carried the load for us down the stretch here. I trust her immensely in the circle. She carried the load this whole postseason for us.”

While disappointed to finish as runner-up, the Boston University-bound Huerta-Leipner said the experience of returning to the finals made it a special season. 

“To get to this point is amazing and to do it with these girls is the best experience ever,” she said. “Obviously, we wanted to win. We fought really hard and that’s all you can ask for from your teammates.”

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 