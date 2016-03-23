San Marcos Comes Up Short Against Channel Islands

Softball

San Marcos tried to send two runners home on an Aliyah Huerta-Leipner sacrifice fly, but Channel Islands threw out the second runner at the plate and beat the Royals 6-5 in a non-league softball game on Wednesday.

Channel Islands scored two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to take a 6-2 lead.

San Marcos responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth when Lauren Pitchford reached on a fielder’s choice, Huerta-Leipner doubled and Hailee Fryklund followed with a two-run double, cutting the lead to 6-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, Sienna Berlinger led off with a walk and Michelle Henderson was hit by a pitch. After an out, Huerta-Leipner hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Berlinger, but Henderson was thrown out to end the game.

Hailee Rios was 2 for 3 with a homer and 2 RBIs, Huerta-Leipner tripled and doubled and drove in a run, and Fryklund doubled and had 2 RBIs.

San Marcos is now 8-5 and plays Dos Pueblos at home on Thursday.

Channel Islands…100 023 0 – 6 11 1

San Marcos…200 002 1 – 5 6 1

SM: Carroll and Cunnison, Fryklund

CI: Naldron, Corral and Zusman

W-Corral, L-Carroll (1-1)

2B - SM: Huerta-Leipner, CI: Zusman, Caldron

3B – SM: Huerta-Leipner

HR – SM: Rios, CI: Corral

