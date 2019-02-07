San Marcos Comes Up Short in CIF Water Polo Quarterfinal at Foothill

San Marcos went down to the wire against Foothill and came up short, falling 5-4, in a CIF-SS Division 1 girls water polo quarterfinal game on Thursday in Santa Ana.
In a tight, defensive game, the defending Division 1 champio fell behind 5-3 as Foothil scored consecutive goals to break a 3-3 tie.
The Royals fought back and pulled to within one on a goal by Claire Kronen.
Foothill was able to hold off San Marcos and advance to the semifinals on Wednesday.
The Royals (17-11) move into the consolation bracket and will play Mater Dei on Tuesday. Mater Dei lost to No. 1 Laguna Beach.
Cassidy Miller scored on a power play and a penalty shot to give the Royals a 2-0 lead in the first period.
Foothill roared back with three unaswered goals. Megan Musick tied the score for San Marcos in the third period.
"Overall, it was a good fight between the teams, coming down to the last second," said San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth.
