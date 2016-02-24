San Marcos Comes Up Short in CIF Water Polo Semifinals

San Marcos fell short in the CIF Division 1 girls water polo semifinals, falling to second-seeded Orange Lutheran, 8-6, on Wednesday at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine.

The Royals were making their first trip to the final four under coach Chuckie Roth.

They took a 2-0 led on goals from Brittany Prentice and Hailey Gellert. Goalie Sophie Trumbull had two strong saves to keep Orange Lutheran off the board. But the Lancers held San Marcos scoreless in the second quarter and tallied a pair of goals to tie the score 2-2 at halftime. The Royals had a couple of chances. Gellert had a shot go off the post and Fiona Kuesis had a counter-attack goal nullified by a violation.

The Lancers scored the first two goals of the third period and San Marcos could never catch up. On the first goal, Trumbull knocked down a shot on Orange Lutheran power play, but the rebound went to Bailey Dillard for the score. Myna Simmons followed with the first of her three goals.

Paige Hauschild scored her first goal off a Gellert assist to make it 4-3, but the Lancers answered to regain a two-goal advantage. Piper Smith tallied a couple goals late in the third period, but Orange Lutheran's Simmons scored again to keep the Lancers in front, 6-5.

Orange Lutheran's high-pressure defense continued to frustrate the Royals, while its offense added two more goals for an 8-5 advantage with less than three minutes to play

Kate Coski beat the goalkeeper on a terrific backhand shot for San Marcos' final goal.

It was the final game for seniors Coski, Gellert, Erin Magoun, Arija Walsh and Bailey Gonzales.

The Royals finish the year at 24-4.

