San Marcos Comes Up Short in Regional Quarterfinal at Cajon

Boys Basketball

San Marcos suffered a couple of bad breaks during crunch time of its CIF SoCal Regional Division 2 quarterfinal basketball game at Cajon in San Bernardino on Saturday night.

The Royals, however, still had a shot at winning the game. Down by two points, a double-teammed Stef Korfas found David Frohling open in the corner. Frohling fired up a three-pointer from the corner, but the ball rimmed out and San Marcos lost a 65-63 decision, ending the best season in school history.

The Royals won the Channel League, their first CIF-Southern Section championship, their first regional tournament game and finished the season with a 27-7 record.

In a battle of two evenly matched teams, San Marcos was down by two when 6-foot-9 center Jackson Stormo fouled out on a charging call with 1:57 left in the fourth quarter. A few seconds later, guard Nate Fay picked up his fifth foul.

With the loss of Stormo, the Royals struggled to stop Cajon’s 6-foot-5, 235-pound Jeremiah Martin. He scored Cajon’s final seven points and finished the game with 33 points.

Stormo scored 25 for San Marcos.

The Royals was trailing 64-60 when Stef Korfas was fouled while shooting a three-pointer. He knocked down three free throws with 16 seconds left in the game to make it a one-point game. Korfas scored 21 points.

Martin sank a free throw to give Cajon a 65-63 lead with 14 seconds to go.

San Marcos worked the ball to Frohling and he got a good look.

“I couldn’t be more proud to coach this San Marcos team,” San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said. “We have accomplished so much, and had the best basketball season in school history. It’s something that the players and coaches will never forget.”

