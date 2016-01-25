Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:50 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
CIF Polls

San Marcos Cracks Top 10 in CIF Girls Soccer

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 25, 2016 | 3:24 p.m.

First-year coach Edwin Portillo has got the San Marcos girls soccer team riding high.

For the first time in several years, the Royals moved into the top 10 of the CIF-SS polls. They're ranked No. 9 Division 3 with a record 9-2-2 and 3-1 in Channel League play.

In boys soccer, Channel League-leading Santa Barbara holds on to the No. 8 spot in Division 1. The Dons are 17-4-1 on the season.

In Division 1 girls water polo, San Marcos (17-2) is ranked fourth, Dos Pueblos (11-5) fifth and Santa Barbara (14-4) seventh going into a big week of rivalry games in the Channel League. The Royals host Santa Barbara on Tuesday, and DP visits the Dons on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION 3

1 South Hills

2 San Luis Obispo

3 Yorba Linda

4 West Torrance

5 Warren

6 Cypress

7 Pasadena Poly

8 El Dorado

9 San Marcos

10T North Torrance

10T Claremont

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

1  Servite

2  Paramount

3  Loyola

4  St. John Bosco

5  Los Alamitos

6  Palos Verdes

7  Warren

8  Santa Barbara

9  Capistrano Valley

10  Edison

DIVISION 3

1 Cathedral

2 Chaffey

3 Diamond Bar

4 Redlands East Valley

5 Pasadena

6 Ontario

7 Claremont

8 Salesian

9 Santa Maria

T10 Chino Hills

T10 Pioneer Valley

GIRLS WATER POLO

DIVISION 1

1  Orange Lutheran

2  Laguna Beach

3  Foothill

4  San Marcos

5  Dos Pueblos

6  Corona del Mar

7  Santa Barbara

8  Mater Dei

9  Los Alamitos

T10 Newport Harbor

T10 Santa Margarita

Others: Huntington Beach

DIVISION 3

1 Arroyo Grande

2 ML King

3 Troy

4 Redondo Union

5 Mira Costa

6 Santiago/Corona

7 La Serna

8 Peninsula

9 Palos Verdes

10 Righetti

Others: Harvard Westlake

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

