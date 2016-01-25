San Marcos Cracks Top 10 in CIF Girls Soccer

First-year coach Edwin Portillo has got the San Marcos girls soccer team riding high.
For the first time in several years, the Royals moved into the top 10 of the CIF-SS polls. They're ranked No. 9 Division 3 with a record 9-2-2 and 3-1 in Channel League play.
In boys soccer, Channel League-leading Santa Barbara holds on to the No. 8 spot in Division 1. The Dons are 17-4-1 on the season.
In Division 1 girls water polo, San Marcos (17-2) is ranked fourth, Dos Pueblos (11-5) fifth and Santa Barbara (14-4) seventh going into a big week of rivalry games in the Channel League. The Royals host Santa Barbara on Tuesday, and DP visits the Dons on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION 3
1 South Hills
2 San Luis Obispo
3 Yorba Linda
4 West Torrance
5 Warren
6 Cypress
7 Pasadena Poly
8 El Dorado
9 San Marcos
10T North Torrance
10T Claremont
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
1 Servite
2 Paramount
3 Loyola
4 St. John Bosco
5 Los Alamitos
6 Palos Verdes
7 Warren
8 Santa Barbara
9 Capistrano Valley
10 Edison
DIVISION 3
1 Cathedral
2 Chaffey
3 Diamond Bar
4 Redlands East Valley
5 Pasadena
6 Ontario
7 Claremont
8 Salesian
9 Santa Maria
T10 Chino Hills
T10 Pioneer Valley
GIRLS WATER POLO
DIVISION 1
1 Orange Lutheran
2 Laguna Beach
3 Foothill
4 San Marcos
5 Dos Pueblos
6 Corona del Mar
7 Santa Barbara
8 Mater Dei
9 Los Alamitos
T10 Newport Harbor
T10 Santa Margarita
Others: Huntington Beach
DIVISION 3
1 Arroyo Grande
2 ML King
3 Troy
4 Redondo Union
5 Mira Costa
6 Santiago/Corona
7 La Serna
8 Peninsula
9 Palos Verdes
10 Righetti
Others: Harvard Westlake
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.