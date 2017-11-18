San Marcos Cross Country Season Ends at CIF-SS Finals

Cross Country

The San Marcos cross country teams placed 14th and 15th in the Division 2 races at the CIF-Southern Section Finals in Riverside on Saturday.

The Royals’ girls came in 14th. Madison Funk was their top finisher in 24th place in a time of 18:12.7 on the 3-mile course. Kaela Cleary was 56th in 19:01.3, Mya Adornetto placed 69th in 19:18.3 and Talia Hamilton (130, 20:26.7) and Lorena Guerrero (136, 20:40.5) rounded out the starting five.

Kyle Rheinschild placed 31st to lead the San Marcos boys, who finished in 15th in the team standings. Rheinschild was timed in 15:44.4. Jason Peterson was in 44th place in 15:51.3 and Ty Burre came in 69th in 16:07.3. Dominic Pugliano (102, 16:25.8) and Will Snyder (113, 16:34.4) rounded out the line-up.

Claremont swept the team titles in Division 2.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.