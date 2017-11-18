Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:19 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos Cross Country Season Ends at CIF-SS Finals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 18, 2017 | 8:09 p.m.

The San Marcos cross country teams placed 14th and 15th in the Division 2 races at the CIF-Southern Section Finals in Riverside on Saturday.

The Royals’ girls came in 14th. Madison Funk was their top finisher in 24th place in a time of 18:12.7 on the 3-mile course. Kaela Cleary was 56th in 19:01.3, Mya Adornetto placed 69th in 19:18.3 and Talia Hamilton (130, 20:26.7) and Lorena Guerrero (136, 20:40.5) rounded out the starting five.

Kyle Rheinschild placed 31st to lead the San Marcos boys, who finished in 15th in the team standings. Rheinschild was timed in 15:44.4. Jason Peterson was in 44th place in 15:51.3 and Ty Burre came in 69th in 16:07.3. Dominic Pugliano (102, 16:25.8) and Will Snyder (113, 16:34.4)  rounded out the line-up.

Claremont swept the team titles in Division 2.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

