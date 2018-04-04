San Marcos Cross Country Teams Run Away With Lompoc Invite Titles

Cross Country

Jason Peterson and Kaela Cleary led dominating performances by the San Marcos boys and girls cross country teams in season-opening victories at the Lompoc Invitational on Wednesday at River Park.

Peterson, who advanced to the CIF State Track & Field Championships last spring in the 800 meters, ran the flat 3-mile course in 16 minutes, 1 second, pulling away from Santa Maria’s Cesar Ayuso (16:12). San Marcos’ David Dinklage (16:20) was third and Ty Burre (16:28) came in fourth.

Cleary, who was part of San Marcos’ team that advanced to the CIF State Cross Country Championships last season, ran 19:29, finishing ahead of teammate Madison Funk (19:42).

The Royals girls took the top six spots and finished with a perfect 15 points. Pioneer Valley was second with 50 and Santa Maria finished third with 80. Lompoc did not have enough runners to score.

Mya Adornetto (20:13), Kate Allison (20:31), Lyla Krock (20:52) and Kendra Dayton (21:11) rounded out the top six for San Marcos.

The Royals boys scored 23 points to beat Santa Maria (43), Pioneer Valley (68) and Lompoc (109).

San Marcos is back in action next Wednesday in the Channel League meet at Dos Pueblos.

