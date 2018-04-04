Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 3:38 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Cross Country

San Marcos Cross Country Teams Run Away With Lompoc Invite Titles

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 7, 2017 | 6:08 a.m.

Jason Peterson and Kaela Cleary led dominating performances by the San Marcos boys and girls cross country teams in season-opening victories at the Lompoc Invitational on Wednesday at River Park.

Peterson, who advanced to the CIF State Track & Field Championships last spring in the 800 meters, ran the flat 3-mile course in 16 minutes, 1 second, pulling away from Santa Maria’s Cesar Ayuso (16:12). San Marcos’ David Dinklage (16:20) was third and Ty Burre (16:28) came in fourth.

Cleary, who was part of San Marcos’ team that advanced to the CIF State Cross Country Championships last season, ran 19:29, finishing ahead of teammate Madison Funk (19:42).

The Royals girls took the top six spots and finished with a perfect 15 points. Pioneer Valley was second with 50 and Santa Maria finished third with 80. Lompoc did not have enough runners to score.

Mya Adornetto (20:13), Kate Allison (20:31), Lyla Krock (20:52) and Kendra Dayton (21:11) rounded out the top six for San Marcos.

The Royals boys scored 23 points to beat Santa Maria (43), Pioneer Valley (68) and Lompoc (109).

San Marcos is back in action next Wednesday in the Channel League meet at Dos Pueblos.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 