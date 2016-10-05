San Marcos Tennis Cruises Past Santa Ynez

San Marcos tuned up for its stretch run in Channel League by beating Santa Ynez, 14-4, in a non-league girls tennis match on Wednesday.
The Royals improved to 9-4 on the season. The defending Channel League champions are 5-1 in league and tied for first place with Dos Pueblos, with matches remaining against Santa Barbara and Buena.
"I was happy how the team played today," San Marcos coach Fred Hartzman said. "We had solid performances in both singles and doubles.
