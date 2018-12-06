San Marcos Defeated by Buena at Simi Tournament

Boys Basketball

San Marcos suffered its second loss at the Bob Hawking Classic basketball tournament in Simi Valley, falling to Buena, 59-51.

Tommy Condon scored 14 points and Tony Njia had 13 to lead the Royals (1-3 overall).

"It was close all the way through, but we weren’t able to get stops down the stretch to finish the game with a victory," said Sa Marcos coach Jelani Hicks.

Austin Schleicher recorded a double-double for Buena of 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Luke Edwards had 11 points and eight boards.

The Royals continue the tournament Friday.