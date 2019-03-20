San Marcos Defeats Dos Pueblos Before Cloud Burst Stops Match

Tennis

San Marcos won 11 sets to clinch a Channel League win over Dos Pueblos before the match was stopped by a heavy downpour on Wednesday at the John Stoney Courts.

"The match was shortened due to a sudden squall, which poured a quarter-inch of rain in a matter of minutes," San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said. "Both teams scrambled to shelter after quickly exchanging handshakes."

The Royals improved to 7-0 in league and 11-0 overall.

"Dos Pueblos changed its lineup the second time through league, resulting in more competitive sets in No. 2 and 3 singles and doubles," Bradley said. "Coach Housinger did a great job moving players around. We had to make some adjustments on the fly but I'm proud of our guys for being flexible and executing those adjustments."

Alexi Gill and Dominik Stefanov won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles and freshmen Masato Perera and Alex Chow swept their two sets, giving the Royals a win after two rounds.

"Alexi and Dominik absolutely punished the ball today. They were blistering winners and volleys all over the court," said Bradley.

At No. 2 doubles, Bryan Shott and Alex Stefanov won 6-3, 6-0 but were pushed by Dos Pueblos' No. 2 team of Alex Oaten and Hayden Carlson.

"Alex and Hayden are both lefties and have incredible finesse, so Alex and Bryan had to dig deep to find a way to put away overheads and finish points because their opponents put a lot of balls in play."

In singles, Bradley praised the play of Daniel Newton, who won his sets 6-3 and 6-4.

"Daniel was methodical and moved well, displaying an all-court game. He finished many balls at the net and with overheads," said Bradley.

Housinger liked how her players performed.

"We did not win a set before the rain ended our match, but the level of play was fantastic," she said. "I saw some of the best tennis of the season with both singles and doubles players today."

The Chargers are 6-2 overall and in league.

San Marcos 11

Masato Perera 2-0

Daniel Newton 2-0

Alex Chow 2-0

Alexi Gill-Dominik Stefanov 2-0

Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 2-0

Sam Friedman-Jimmy Wimbish 1-0

Dos Pueblos 0

Will Steinberg 0-2

Aaron Juan 0-2

Pratik Gupta 0-2

Hugh Sutherland-Chris Schniepp 0-2

Alex Oaten-Hayden Carlson 0-1

Daniel Truong-Nikhil Gupta 0-2

