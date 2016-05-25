Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:05 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

San Marcos Defeats Palm Springs, Advances to CIF Quarterfinals

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner’s all-around performance leads Royals to 3-1 victory over Indians

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner winds up for a pitch during Tuesday’s CIF second round mathcup versus Palm Springs.
Aliyah Huerta-Leipner winds up for a pitch during Tuesday’s CIF second round mathcup versus Palm Springs.  (Noozhawk file photo )
By Blake DeVine, Sports Reporter | May 25, 2016 | 6:30 a.m.

No matter what the stage or level of competition, great players always seem to rise to the occasion and thrive under pressure.

For the San Marcos girls softball team, this particular player is Aliyah Huerta-Leipner. 

With two scoreless innings of relief to go along with a 2 for 4 performance at the plate and a run scored, the sophomore led the Royals to a 3-1 victory over Palm Springs during the second round of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs on Tuesday. 

“She’s got such great moment as pitcher,” San Marcos coach Jeff Swann said. “She really mixed it up pitching-wise today and they had a really hard time hitting the ball.”

The Royals got another solid outing on the mound from Hailee Rios, who went five innings while allowing just one earned run on two hits and striking out seven. 

Contributing nicely to the San Marcos offense was senior designated hitter Sienna Berlinger, who went 1 for 3 with 3 RBI’s.

In the bottom of the first, the Royals jumped out to a 3-0 advantage over the Indians. Huerta-Leipner led off with a single before both Cara Christian and Hailey Fryklund were hit by pitches. This loaded the bases for Berlinger, who capitalized with a three-run RBI single to right field.

In the top of third, Palm Springs got their first run of the day off a single and an RBI double. This score cut the San Marcos lead to just 3-1. 

However, the combination of Rios and Huerta-Leipner didn’t let up a hit from that point onward. The Royals were also aided by a strong defensive effort that included no errors on the day. 

“We’ve got two great pitchers that can keep the hitters off balance and they’ve done a really great job the last three weeks,” added coach Swann. “Our team knows that if we get a run or two, then we can hang with these teams.”

During every inning except for the sixth, San Marcos had runners on base. Despite loading the bases once again in the fifth, the Royals could not muster another insurance run.  

With the victory, San Marcos (19-10 overall) advances to the CIF Quarterfinals versus top-ranked North Torrance. The Royals will play host to the Saxons on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

“They’re a really great team but there’s no pressure on us,” concluded coach Swann. “We just want to go out there loose and see what happens.” 

— Noozhawk sports reporter Blake DeVine can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 