San Marcos Defeats Rival Santa Barbara 12-6

The San Marcos girls tennis team pulled out a strong 12-6 victory against rival Santa Barbara High on Tuesday at home.
Yuko Perera remained undefeated on the season for the Royals, sweeping her sets without losing a single game.
San Marcos' Sam Forster upset Santa Barbara's Hannah Mendez in a 6-4 victory, and Kelly Coulson and Samantha De'Alba ran their streak of consecutive games won to 23 at number one doubles.
San Marcos improves to 6-2 on the season and 2-1 in league play and will travel north to take on Arroyo Grande on Wednesday.
