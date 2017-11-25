San Marcos Defense Dominant in Rout of Nipomo

The San Marcos boys basketball team routed Nipomo in a non-league matchup on Saturday 77-39 at Nipomo.
Ryan Godges led the way for the Royals (1-1) with 25 points and two steals while Nate Fay added 14 points and eight rebounds. Jackson Stormo notched a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
"I thought the difference in the game was the defensive focus and effort," explained San Marcos head coach Landon Boucher. "David Frohling and Nate Fay played really hard for us on the defensive end. We gave it a good effort tonight."
San Marcos hosts Arroyo Grande on Tuesday in their next game action.
