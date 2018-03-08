San Marcos Defense, Ryan Lehman Key 10-7 Lacrosse Win Over Santa Monica

Goalie Ryan Lehman allowed only one goal in the second and the San Marcos defense stepped up its play in a 10-7 boys lacrosse win at Santa Monica on Thursday.

Mason Zimmerman scored three goals and an assist and Josh Blanchard put in three unassisted goals to lead the Royals. Justin Lehman had two goals and Dayne Dewan added one.

The defense long poles Kai Sanvictores, Dawson Dewan and Jonathan Oh were the key to the win, said coach Rick Lehman.

San Marcos hosts top-ranked Oak Park on Saturday at 1 p.m.

