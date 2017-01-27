San Marcos Defense Shuts Down Santa Barbara in 10-5 Water Polo Win

Water Polo

San Marcos shut out Santa Barbara High for three periods and came away with a 10-5 victory in a Channel League girls water polo game on Thursday.

Paige Hauschild led the way for the CIF Division 1 No. 3-ranked Royals with four goals and four steals. Fiona Kuesis and Piper Smith each had two goals.

The Royals' defense was the key to the crosstown win.

"Santa Barbara is a good team and has some very talented players," San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said. "I thought we did a great job on defense. Going into the fourth quarter, we had held them to seven six-on-five shut downs and no goals. We had 14 steals in the game which was another good indicator of good defense."

He praised the play of Kuesis, who drew two penalties and scored two goals. Hauschild also starred at the defensive end.

Freshman Abigail Hendrix had a goal and earned four ejections for Santa Barbara. Freshman Faith Tedesco and Joie Ruiz "played great in the cage" said coach Mark Walsh. Tedesco made seven saves and Ruiz had three.

Both Santa Barbara and San Marcos play some top-10 Division 1 opponents this weekend. On Friday, the Royals face No. 7 Corona del Mar at 5 p.m. and play fifth-ranked Orange Lutheran on Saturday at 10 a.m., both at SBHS.

The ninth-ranked Dons take on No, 8 Los Alamitos at noon on Saturday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.