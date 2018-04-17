San Marcos Defense Smothers Cate for 10th Straight Win

Lacrosse

San Marcos scored six unanswered goals in the second half and defeated Cate, 11-2, for its 10th straight boys lacrosse win on Tuesday at Cate.

The Royals are now 6-0 in Channel League and 10-1 overall.

The Royals' defense of Isaac Briner, Dawson Dewan, Jonathan Oh, Kai Sanvictores, Ben Nowak and goalie Josh Glasman held the Rams to a single goal in the first half.

"The game was physical though played well within the rules as there were few flags thrown," San Marcos coach Rick Lehman said.

The Royals (ranked No. 13 in Southern California, take on perennial power Corona del Mar on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium at 5pm in a non-league match up.

"Corona del Mar is one of the best programs in California, so the Royals will be up against a formidable opponent," Lehman said.

On Friday, San Marcos will have their senior night when it plays DP at 6 p.m. A victory will give the Royals the league championship.



