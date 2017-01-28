San Marcos Defense Solid in Win Over Orange Lutheran

Water Polo

The San Marcos girls water polo team came out victorious after a defensive battle against Orange Lutheran on Saturday, winning 9-5.

Sophia Trumbull had 10 saves and two steals for the CIF-SS Division 1 third-ranked Royals (18-3, 6-0), while Paige Hauschild scored six goals and assisted on two more. Brittany Prentice had two steals and three ejections.

The Royals scored three goals each in the first and third periods, while never allowing more than two goals scored in a period. It was their second win over Orange Lutheran this season. Their first win was in the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

"It was a full team effort today," said San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth. "We had several players in foul trouble. Everyone played and everyone contributed."

San Marcos hosts Buena on Tuesday.

