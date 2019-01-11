Pixel Tracker

Water Polo

San Marcos Delivers in Crunch Time, Beats No. 2 Corona del Mar in OT to Reach TOC Semifinals

Santa Barbara bounces back from first-round loss, upends Mater Dei in overtime; DP also goes 1-1

Fiona Kuesis Click to view larger
Fiona Kuesis of San Marcos winds up for a shot during the Royals’ 14-4 win over Mater Dei. Kuesis had three goals.  (Eric Engmyr photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 11, 2019 | 10:15 p.m.

San Marcos came through during crunch time and knocked off No. 2-ranked Corona del Mar, 7-6, in overtime on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions girls water polo tournament.

The Royals will face Orange Lutheran at 12:15 p.m. at Dos Pueblos in the second semifinal game. Orange Lutheran advanced with a 7-6 quarterfinal win over The Bishop’s School of La Jolla.

No. 1-ranked Laguna Beach takes on fourth-ranked Foothill in the first semifinal at 11:10 a.m. at DP.

Laguna Beach upended Dos Pueblos, 10-6, to advance, while Foothill edged Newport Harbor, 4-3.

In other action on Friday, Santa Barbara bounced back from a 12-2 loss against Corona del Mar and beat sixth-ranked Mater Dei in overtime, 10-9.

San Marcos

Junior Megan Musick scored with four seconds left in regulation to force overtime against Corona del Mar, and the Royals won the quarterfinal game in the second extra period on a penalty shot by Cassidy Miller.

San Marcos was awarded the penalty on a well-orchestrated play. Miller passed to Musick and she fed the ball inside to Fiona Kuesis who drew the major foul.

Megan Musick Click to view larger
Megan Musick lobs a shot over a Mater Dei defender. Musick had three goals against the Monarchs and three more in the quarterfinal win over Corona del Mar. (Eric Engmyr photo)

San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth praised the defense of Hannah Meyer at center and the goalkeeping of Riley Christen.

“Junior defender Hannah Meyer has been awesome,” Roth said. “She has clearly up held the tradition that former All-American Piper Smith created for her. She was amazing in front of the cage with two centers from CdM."

Christen was clutch in goal, making 11 saves.

Musick led the Royals in scoring with three goals.

San Marcos opened tournament play with an impressive 14-4 domination of Mater Dei.

The Royals defended well and clicked on the counterattack. They roared out to a 5-1 lead in the first quarter and held the Monarchs scoreless in the second half.

Miller led a balanced offense with four goals, Musick and Kuesis each scored three goals, Claire Kronen had two and Meyer and Chloe Spievak each tallied one goal.

Dos Pueblos

The Chargers trailed Laguna Beach by one (4-3) at halftime, but the Breakers took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring DP 4-1, with four different players scoring goals.

Abbi Hill Click to view larger
Abbi Hill of Dos Pueblos prevents Kenedy Corlett of Laguna Beach from getting off a shot. (Peter Neushul photo)

Laguna’s defense, meanwhile, did a good job at containing DP’s top scorers.

Bella Godlis led the Chargers with two goals, while Sophie Leggett, Abbi Hill, Sabina Shackelford and Kelly Meckelborg had one goal each.

Molly Renner led seven Laguna Beach scorers with three goals and Claire Kelly had two.

Dos Pueblos defeated Los Alamitos, 11-5, in its tournament opener.

The Chargers showed good balance, with four players scoring two goals: Kayla Peacock, Hill, Meckelborg and Shannon Connolly. Shackelford, Leggett and Godlis each had one goal.

DP held Los Alamitos scoreless until midway through the second period while it put away four goals.

The Griffins cut the deficit to 6-4 before Peacock scored back-to-back goals. 

The Chargers scored three answered goals in the fourth period to pull away.

Dos Pueblos faces Newport Harbor at 9 a.m. in the 5th-through-8th semifinals.

Santa Barbara

The Dons rallied from a 6-2 deficit to stun Mater Dei in overtime.

Juju Martinez do Amaral scored from mid-pool with 1.9 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime and Abigail Hendrix scored the game winner for the Dons.

Martinez do Amaral scored five goals, Hendrix had four and goalie Faith Tedesco made 12 saves and added an assist.

Faith Tedesco Click to view larger
Santa Barbara goalie Faith Tedesco makes one of her 12 saves in the Dons’ overtime win against Mater Dei. (Courtesy photo)

In the first game against No. 2 Corona del Mar, Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh had his first and second units split time in a 12-2 loss.

The Dons trailed by just a 4-1 score in the first half before Sophie Wallace got hot for the Sea Queens.

“Bella Obando and Sophie Johnson played great off the bench,” said Walsh.

Santa Barbara plays Saturday at 12:15 p.m. at home.

In other opening-round games, No. 1 Laguna Beach routed Harvard Westlake 12-4, Foothill beat Schurr, 8-2, Newport Harbor defeated San Clemente, 11-3, Orange Lutheran knocked off Huntington Beach, 12-6, and The Bishop’s beat Santa Margarita, 10-9 in overtime.

