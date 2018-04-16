San Marcos Distance Medley Relay Runs Fastest Time in State

Track & Field

The San Marcos girls distance medley relay team posted the fastest time in California and second fastest in the nation on Friday at the Stanford Invitation.

The team of Erica Schroeder, Jenny Nnoli, Kaela Cleary and Natalie McClure ran 11:54.72 to take first place in the event. The time also broke the school record.

"Our girls all ran their hearts out," coach Marilyn Hantgin said. "These girls are all running very confident right now. I'm very impressed with them, I'm looking forward to the rest of our season. They really wanted to break the school record."

In other events Friday, Abbey Willett finished ninth in the 400 hurdles in 67.01 and Davis Mullin was 17th in the boys 400 hurdles with a time of 58.93.



