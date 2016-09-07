Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:17 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos Dominates Lompoc Cross Country Meet

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 7, 2016 | 8:06 p.m.

The San Marcos cross country teams opened their seasons in winning fashion, taking top honors at the Lompoc five-way meet on Wednesday.

The Royals girls captured five of the top six individual places en route to scoring 17 points. Erica Schroeder led the way with a time of 17 minutes, 35 seconds over the 3-mile course. Natalie McClure was second at 18:42 and Mya Adornetto finished third at 19:45. Kaela Cleary came in fifth (21:03) and Elsa Robertson rounded out the lineup in sixth place (21:05).

Cabrillo finished in second place with 54 points, followed by Pioneer Valley (89), Santa Maria (103) and Lompoc (104).

The San Marcos boys won with 22 points, ahead of Lompoc (79), Cabrillo (84), Santa Maria (93) and Pioneer Valley (99).

Logan Briner of the Royals was edged out of first place by Lompoc's No. 1 runner. Briner was clocked in 15:54. The next four San Marcos runners all ran under 17 minutes. Jason Peterson nabbed third in 16:22, Jeremiah Swider was fourth in 16:26, Philip Nauman came in sixth in 16:37 and Ty Burre rounded out the scoring in seventh with a time of 16:39.

The San Marcos JV teams also won their races.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

