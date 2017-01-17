San Marcos, Dos Pueblos 3rd, 4th in CIF D1 Girls Water Polo Rankings

Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:53 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 17, 2017 | 2:37 p.m.

San Marcos and Dos Pueblos are ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 girls water polo rankings.

The crosstown rivals clash on Wednesday in their first Channel League meeting at San Marcos at 3:15 p.m. They met in the third-place game of the Santa Barbara High Tournament of Champions, and the Royals prevailed 9-7.

San Marcos (8-1) faces a tough a tough week of games. On Thursday, the Royals travel to No. 2 Mater Dei and over the weekend they play in the Coronado Tournament.

Santa Barbara is 10th in the poll after taking 11th place in the ToC.

In Division 7, Santa Ynez is ranked No. 1.

In boys soccer, Laguna Blanca remains the No. 1 team in Division 7. Santa Barbara is ranked fourth in Division 1.

Carpinteria is ranked ninth in the Division 7 girls soccer poll.

GIRLS WATER POLO

DIVISION 1

1  Laguna Beach

2  Mater Dei

3  San Marcos

4  Dos Pueblos

5  Orange Lutheran

6  Foothill

7  Corona del Mar

8  Huntington Beach

9  Los Alamitos

10  Santa Barbara

DIVISION 7

1  Santa Ynez

2  Diamond Bar

3  Santa Fe

4  Atascadero

5  Chaffey

6  Whittier

7  Western

8  Calabasas

9  Louisville

10  Burbank 

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION 7

1  California Acad/Math-Science

2  San Gabriel Mission

3  Saddleback

4  Rancho Mirage

5  Arroyo

6  Foothill Technology

7  Pomona Catholic

8  Big Bear

9  Carpenteria

10  Whittier 

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

1  Cathedral

2  Servite

3  Redlands East Valley

4  Santa Barbara

5  Millikan

6  Palos Verdes

7  Paramount

8  Santa Margarita

9  Edison

T10 Notre Dame (SO), San Clemente 

DIVISION 7

1  Laguna Blanca

2  Riverside Preparatory

3  Tarbut V'Torah

4  Hamilton (Anza)

5  University Preparatory (Victorville)

6  Vasquez

7  St. Pius Matthias Academy

8  Nuview Bridge

9  Grace Brethren

10  St. Anthony 

