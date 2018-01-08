Friday, June 22 , 2018, 7:58 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

San Marcos-Dos Pueblos Boys Basketball a Top-10 Showdown of CIF Division 2A Teams

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 8, 2018 | 4:11 p.m.

The Channel League boys basketball season opens with a bang on Friday night as San Marcos plays at Dos Pueblos in a battle of  top-10 teams in the latest CIF-Southern Section polls.

The Royals (12-6) are ranked sixth and the Chargers (11-1) are 10th Division 2A.

Santa Barbara's Providence (10-1) is fifth in the Division 5AA poll and Santa Maria is 12th in Division 5AAA.

CIF-SS POLLS WITH AREA SCHOOLS

DIVISION 2A

1 Rancho Christian
2 Los Osos
3 St. Bernard
4 Trabuco Hills
5 Poly/Riverside
6 San Marcos
7 Cypress
8 Muir
9 Walnut
T10 Dos Pueblos
T10 Valley Christian/Cerritos
12 Newport Harbor
13 Tesoro
14 Crescenta Valley
T15 Hesperia
T15 Diamond Ranch 

DIVISION 3A

1  Notre Dame/R
2  Glendale
3  Bishop Amat
4  AB Miller
5  Culver City
6  Murrieta Mesa
7  Buena
8  Newbury Park
T9 Marina
T9 Blair
11  Palm Springs
12  La Habra
13  Paloma Valley
14  Diamond Bar
15  Price
16  Charter Oak 

DIVISION 5AAA

1  Garden Grove
2  Buckley
3  Fairmont Prep
4  Orange Vista
5  Santa Clarita Christian
6  Orange
7  Providence
8  Ontario Christian
9  La Quinta/W
10  Pacifica Christian/OC
11  Bloomington
12  Santa Maria
13  Estancia
14  Ramona
15  Loma Linda Academy
16  La Puente 

DIVISION 5AA

1  Pilibos
2  Big Bear
3  Nogales
4  Webb
5  Providence/SB
6  Pacifica Christian/SM
7  Bassett
8  Century
9  Edgewood
10  St. Pius X-St. Matthias
11  de Toledo
T12 Southlands Christian
T12 University Prep
T12 Upland Christian
T15 Hueneme
T15 AGBU/Pasadena 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 