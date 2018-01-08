San Marcos-Dos Pueblos Boys Basketball a Top-10 Showdown of CIF Division 2A Teams

The Channel League boys basketball season opens with a bang on Friday night as San Marcos plays at Dos Pueblos in a battle of top-10 teams in the latest CIF-Southern Section polls.
The Royals (12-6) are ranked sixth and the Chargers (11-1) are 10th Division 2A.
Santa Barbara's Providence (10-1) is fifth in the Division 5AA poll and Santa Maria is 12th in Division 5AAA.
CIF-SS POLLS WITH AREA SCHOOLS
DIVISION 2A
1 Rancho Christian
2 Los Osos
3 St. Bernard
4 Trabuco Hills
5 Poly/Riverside
6 San Marcos
7 Cypress
8 Muir
9 Walnut
T10 Dos Pueblos
T10 Valley Christian/Cerritos
12 Newport Harbor
13 Tesoro
14 Crescenta Valley
T15 Hesperia
T15 Diamond Ranch
DIVISION 3A
1 Notre Dame/R
2 Glendale
3 Bishop Amat
4 AB Miller
5 Culver City
6 Murrieta Mesa
7 Buena
8 Newbury Park
T9 Marina
T9 Blair
11 Palm Springs
12 La Habra
13 Paloma Valley
14 Diamond Bar
15 Price
16 Charter Oak
DIVISION 5AAA
1 Garden Grove
2 Buckley
3 Fairmont Prep
4 Orange Vista
5 Santa Clarita Christian
6 Orange
7 Providence
8 Ontario Christian
9 La Quinta/W
10 Pacifica Christian/OC
11 Bloomington
12 Santa Maria
13 Estancia
14 Ramona
15 Loma Linda Academy
16 La Puente
DIVISION 5AA
1 Pilibos
2 Big Bear
3 Nogales
4 Webb
5 Providence/SB
6 Pacifica Christian/SM
7 Bassett
8 Century
9 Edgewood
10 St. Pius X-St. Matthias
11 de Toledo
T12 Southlands Christian
T12 University Prep
T12 Upland Christian
T15 Hueneme
T15 AGBU/Pasadena