San Marcos, Dos Pueblos Get Ties at Buena Girls Soccer Tourney

Girls Soccer

San Marcos salvaged a tie at the Buena Girls Soccer Tournament on Saturday, drawing with Fillmore, 1-1.

The Royals' goal came on a penalty kick with 10 minutes left in the first half. Desiree Teran drew the foul in the area and Paige Ingram converted the penalty.

Coach Jennifer Sotelo praised the defense of Julie Alaniz and Kate Sheldon.



Earlier, the Royals lost a 1-0 decision against Oak Park.

"We maintained possession 75 percent of the game and gave up an unlucky goal starting the second half," said Sotelo.

Tobie Jessup led the defensive effor the Royals.

Dos Pueblos Draws Twice

Dos Pueblos played Fillmore and Saugus to 1-1 draws in the Buena Tournament.

Gizela Zermeno scored the goal for DP against Saugus and Barbara Gonzalez beat the Saugus goalie on a 30-yard strike.

The Chargers are 1-3-3 on the season.

