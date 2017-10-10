San Marcos, Dos Pueblos Go Into Final League Matches Tied for First Place

Tennis

Dos Pueblos and San Marcos each won their girls tennis matches on Tuesday and will enter Thursday's final Channel League finale tied for first place.

Dos Pueblos beat Ventura, 14-4, while San Marcos pulled away to defeat Santa Barbara.

The Chargers went 9-0 in doubles sets and Mikala Triplett swept her singles sets, extendingher season record to 41-1.

Dos Pueblos (12-3, 6-1) plays at Santa Barbara on Thursday.

San Marcos was tied 3-3 with Santa Barbara after the first round before taking over the match.

The undefeated doubles team of Samantha De Alba and Kelly Coulson won three matches to improve their record to 44-0.

Yuka Perera swept in singles to remain unbeaten in league play.

The Royals (12-3, 6-1) finish league play at home on Thursday against Buena.

