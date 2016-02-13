San Marcos, Dos Pueblos Seeded in Top 4 in CIF D1 Water Polo Playoffs

Water Polo

San Marcos was seeded third and Dos Pueblos fourth in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls water polo playoff pairings, which were released Saturday.

First-round action begins Wednesday, with San Marcos, the Channel League champion, hosting Costa Mesa, and runner-up Dos Pueblos taking on Beckman at home. Santa Barbara, the Channel’s No. 3 team, travels to Los Alamitos for its playoff opener.

Game times are scheduled for 5 p.m.

Two-time defending champion Laguna Beach is the No. 1 seed and Orange Lutheran is second.

Second-round games are Saturday. San Marcos is bracketed opposite Corona del Mar and Villa Park. The Royals won two overtime games against CdM during the regular season. If Dos Pueblos gets past the first round, it could face Foothill in the second round. The Chargers beat the Knights in the third-place game at the Southern California Championships.

Santa Barbara and Los Alamitos are opposite Orange Lutheran and Saddleback in the bottom half of the bracket.

Righetti plays host to a Division 3 wild-card game on Tuesday against Flintridge-Sacred Heart. The winner plays at Troy in the first round on Wednesday.

Cabrillo was seeded fourth in Division 6 and opens the playoffs at home on Thursday against the winner of the wild-card game between Lakeside and West Valley.

Santa Ynez, the Los Padres League runner-up, plays Valencia-Placentia in Division 6 wild-card game on Tuesday.

In Division 7, Carpinteria travels to Los Amigos while Cate visits San Gorgonio in first-round games on Tuesday.