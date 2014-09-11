San Marcos, Dos Pueblos Students Named National Merit Semifinalists

It's official. On Wednesday the National Merit Scholarship Program announced the names of the seminalists for 2015.

Congratulations go out to the following students, who are now eligible to continue in the competition.

According to the program, nationally, "about 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to reach finalist standing, and more than half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title."

San Marcos High School

Oliver Piltch

Dos Pueblos High School

Michael Aling

Ameet Braganza

Adam Dai

Caroline Gay

Quinn Hensley

Jason Mally

Mark Raphael

Brian Su

Andrew Yang

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.