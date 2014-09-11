San Marcos, Dos Pueblos Students Named National Merit Semifinalists

It's official. On Wednesday the National Merit Scholarship Program announced the names of the seminalists for 2015.
Congratulations go out to the following students, who are now eligible to continue in the competition.
According to the program, nationally, "about 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to reach finalist standing, and more than half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title."
San Marcos High School
Oliver Piltch
Dos Pueblos High School
Michael Aling
Ameet Braganza
Adam Dai
Caroline Gay
Quinn Hensley
Jason Mally
Mark Raphael
Brian Su
Andrew Yang
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.