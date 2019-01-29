Pixel Tracker

Water Polo

San Marcos, Dos Pueblos to Meet in Channel League Water Polo Tournament Final

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 29, 2019 | 9:21 p.m.

San Marcos fought back from an 8-7 deficit in overtime and beat Santa Barbara, 9-8, in the semifinals of the Channel League girls water polo tournament at the Lompoc Aquatics Center on Tuesday.

Elise Power gave the Dons an 8-7 lead in the first three-minute overtime period. San Marcos answered with two goals in the second three-minute period to earn a trip to the final.

The Royals will play Dos Pueblos for the tournament title on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the LAC. Dos Pueblos beat Cabillo 19-7 in the other semifinal.

Powers had three goals on three shots to lead Santa Barbara. Abigail Hendrix had a goal and three assists and four other Dons scored goals.

Goalie Faith Tedesco frustrated San Marcos by making 14 saves. She also assisted on a goal

Cassidy Miller scored five goals and Fiona Kuesis followed with three for San Marcos, which earlier beat Lompoc 9-1.

"We played strong team defense as well as taking care of one-on-one matchups, with Hannah Meyer playing
a big role in defensive stops," San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said. "Goalie Riley Christen had five blocks as well as two steals.

"I was really proud of my girls and their ability to play under pressure tonight, and I felt that Santa
Barbara’s goalie played a great game," said Roth.

Santa Barbara plays Cabrillo for third place at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

In the win over Lompoc, Mia Amberger, Caroline Courtois and Brooke Ingram each scored three goals for the Royals.

In goal, Zosia Amberger made multiple saves, helping with the team’s overall defense.

Dos Pueblos 19, Cabrillo 7

The Chargers roared out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter and added eight more goals in the second period to go up 16-2.

Sophie Leggett led the scoring onslaught with three goals and five assists. Freshman Anikka Kuhm had two goals and two assists and sophomores Charlie Winter and Audrey Lang each scored two goals.

Freshman Isabella Moore had a goal and two assists.

The Chargers improve to 20-8 on the season and are ranked third in Division 1 of the CIF-SS.
 

