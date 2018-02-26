San Marcos, Dos Pueblos Top Field for CIF SoCal Water Polo Championships

Water Polo

Division 1 Southern Section champion San Marcos and runner-up Dos Pueblos were named the top two seeds for the CIF Southern California Championships this weekend in Orange County.

The region tournament features 16 teams from the Southern, San Diego and L.A. City sections divided into two 8-team divisions.

San Marcos is the No. 1 seed and Dos Pueblos No. 2 in Division 1. The Royals open against L.A. City champion Eagle Rock on Friday at 4 p.m. at Segerstrom High in Santa Ana. Dos Pueblos takes on The Bishop's School, a semifinalist in the San Diego Division 1 tournament, at 7:30 p.m., at Segerstrom.

The semifinals and finals are Saturday at Corona del Mar High.

San Marcos is coming off a thrilling 4-3 CIF-SS Division 1 title victory over Dos Pueblos before a full house at the Elings Aquatic Center. It's the first section girls water polo title in program history.

The other first-round games in Division 1 are Mater Dei against Cathedral Catholic of San Diego and Foothill against Carlsbad.

The Division 2 field has Laguna Beach, Corona del Mar, Los Alamitos and Orange Lutheran from Division 1 of the Southern Section, Diego Section schools Point Loma, El Camino, Canyon Crest and Palisades of the L.A. City Section.