Water Polo

San Marcos, Dos Pueblos Water Polo Meet for League Title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 7, 2017 | 10:27 a.m.

It’s a showdown for the Channel League title and a No. 3 seeding in the upcoming CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls water polo playoffs.

That's at stake when San Marcos plays at Dos Pueblos on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. at the Elings Aquatic Center.

San Marcos comes into the showdown in first place at 7-0, 23-5 overall and No. 3 in the current Division 1 rankings. Dos Pueblos is 6-1, 21-6 and ranked fourth. The CIF playoff pairings will be announced Saturday.

In the case of a co-championship, a coin-flip will determined the No. 1 representative in the playoffs and likely third seed in the bracket. Laguna Beach and Mater Dei figure to be the top two seeds.

Dos Pueblo beat San Marcos this past Saturday in the third-place game at the Southern California Championships, its first win over the Royals since 2013. San Marcos has twice beaten the Chargers this season, in the third-place game at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions and in the first Channel League meeting.

CIF GIRLS WATER POLO RANKINGS

Division 1

1 Laguna Beach
2 Mater Dei
3 San Marcos
4 Dos Pueblos
5 Orange Lutheran
6 Corona del Maf
7 Los Alamitos
8 Foothill
9 Santa Margarita
T10 Santa Barbara
T10 Huntington Beach
T10 Newport Harbor
T10 Murrieta Valley

Division 3

1 Villa Park
2 Redondo Union
3 Santiago/Corona
4 Righetti
5 Harvard Westlake
6 Warren
7 Wilson Long Beach
8 Rancho Cucamonga
9 Rio Mesa
10 La Serna

Division 7

1 Santa Ynez
2 Diamond Bar
3 Atascadero
4 Chaffey
5 Whittier
6 Santa Fe
7 Western
8 Calabasas
9 Louisviile
10 Valley View

