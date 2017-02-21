San Marcos, Dos Pueblos Will Try to Make an All-Local CIF Water Polo Final

Water Polo

The last time Dos Pueblos played in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls water polo semifinals was in 2011, when Kiley Neushul led the Chargers to their fourth straight title.

San Marcos is returning to the final four for the second straight year. The Royals fell last year to eventual champion Orange Lutheran in the semifinals.

The local schools are considered the underdogs going into Wednesday’s games at Irvine’s William Woollett Aquatics Center. At 5 p.m., third-seeded San Marcos (25-5) plays No. 2 Mater Dei (24-5) and at 7 p.m., No. 4 Dos Pueblos (22-7) goes against top-seeded and undefeated Laguna Beach (29-0).

The winners meet Saturday for the Division 1 championship.

Connor Levoff was an assistant coach for that talented DP team that beat Foothill for the 2010-11 championship.

Now the head coach of the DP program, he’s guided the Chargers back to the final four.

“It’s really phenomenal to have two local teams competing in the Division 1 semis,” Levoff said. “(I’m) hoping we can make the final a local affair, but that's a tall order,”

Indeed.

Laguna Beach has talent all over the pool, led by 2016 U.S. Olympic water polo gold medalist and Stanford-bound Aria Fischer. Bella Baldridge is a big-time scorer on the wing and goalie Thea Walsh is one of the best in the country.

“Their team is so deep, so intelligent and anchored by a stellar goalie in Thea Walsh. It's hard to find any weaknesses,” said Levoff.

He’s impressed at how Laguna coach Ethan Damato has managed to keep the team on task, consistent and hungry throughout the year.

“They have been the clear front runner for CIF Division 1 since the outset of the season, and have handled the pressure and expectations like champions ought to,” Levoff said. “I remember feeling more relief than joy when we won the 2011 Championship because the expectations were so high for that group.”

The Breakers will face a DP team that is playing at its peak. After losing by a goal against San Marcos in Channel League title game, the Chargers have bounced back strong, scoring 31 goals in two playoff wins on the road.

“Credit to our athletes for getting back to training the next morning and pushing on towards the playoffs,” Levoff said. “Our game on Saturday against Orange Lutheran was our best team outing of the season. We were organized on defense, sharing the ball, and got big minutes from 11 or 12 girls in the game.”

After 29 games, he feels the team is just now hitting its stride.

“As a program, we have been out of the semis since 2011,” Levoff pointed out. “That's too long. This current group has pushed DP water polo in a positive direction and has an understanding of the legacy that past teams have left, while wanting to blaze a trail of their own.”

San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth tells each of his teams about the importance of leaving a legacy in the program. Last year’s group got the final four. This year’s group won a fourth straight Channel League title and now aims to go another step further in the postseason.

The Royals will have to find a way to get past a tough Mater Dei squad that has beaten them twice by 9-8 scores.

“They have two very talented left-handers, and that’s a big advantage for them,” Roth said of Hannah Constandse and Grace Thawley. “That’s hard to match up front because you constantly have to be aware of where they are and what they’re doing. A lot of teams don’t have that so it makes it difficult in that regard.”

The Royals have played brilliantly on defense in their last three games. They held Corona del Mar to just four goals in the quarterfinals.

Goalie Sophie Trumbull, Paige Hauschild in the middle of the pool and Piper Smith and Brittany Prentice in the center position have been tenacious, forcing turnovers and blocking shots. Roth hopes that continues against the Monarchs.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.