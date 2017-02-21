Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:21 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

San Marcos, Dos Pueblos Will Try to Make an All-Local CIF Water Polo Final

Jewel Roemer takes a penalty shot during Dos Pueblos’ win over Orange Lutheran in the CIF Division 1 quarterfinals. The Chargers play Laguna Blanca in the semifinals on Wednesday. Click to view larger
Jewel Roemer takes a penalty shot during Dos Pueblos’ win over Orange Lutheran in the CIF Division 1 quarterfinals. The Chargers play Laguna Blanca in the semifinals on Wednesday. (Peter Neushul file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 21, 2017 | 4:43 p.m.

The last time Dos Pueblos played in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls water polo semifinals was in 2011, when Kiley Neushul led the Chargers to their fourth straight title.

San Marcos is returning to the final four for the second straight year. The Royals fell last year to eventual champion Orange Lutheran in the semifinals.

The local schools are considered the underdogs going into Wednesday’s games at Irvine’s William Woollett Aquatics Center. At 5 p.m., third-seeded San Marcos (25-5) plays No. 2 Mater Dei (24-5) and at 7 p.m., No. 4 Dos Pueblos (22-7) goes against top-seeded and undefeated Laguna Beach (29-0).

The winners meet Saturday for the Division 1 championship.

Connor Levoff was an assistant coach for that talented DP team that beat Foothill for the 2010-11 championship.

Now the head coach of the DP program, he’s guided the Chargers back to the final four.

“It’s really phenomenal to have two local teams competing in the Division 1 semis,” Levoff said. “(I’m) hoping we can make the final a local affair, but that's a tall order,”

Indeed.

Laguna Beach has talent all over the pool, led by 2016 U.S. Olympic water polo gold medalist and Stanford-bound Aria Fischer. Bella Baldridge is a big-time scorer on the wing and goalie Thea Walsh is one of the best in the country.

“Their team is so deep, so intelligent and anchored by a stellar goalie in Thea Walsh. It's hard to find any weaknesses,” said Levoff.

He’s impressed at how Laguna coach Ethan Damato has managed to keep the team on task, consistent and hungry throughout the year.

The defense of Brittany Prentice and the San Marcos Royals has helped them reach the CIF Division 1 semifinals. Click to view larger
The defense of Brittany Prentice and the San Marcos Royals has helped them reach the CIF Division 1 semifinals. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk file photo)

“They have been the clear front runner for CIF Division 1 since the outset of the season, and have handled the pressure and expectations like champions ought to,” Levoff said. “I remember feeling more relief than joy when we won the 2011 Championship because the expectations were so high for that group.”

The Breakers will face a DP team that is playing at its peak. After losing by a goal against San Marcos in Channel League title game, the Chargers have bounced back strong, scoring 31 goals in two playoff wins on the road.

“Credit to our athletes for getting back to training the next morning and pushing on towards the playoffs,” Levoff said. “Our game on Saturday against Orange Lutheran was our best team outing of the season.  We were organized on defense, sharing the ball, and got big minutes from 11 or 12 girls in the game.”

After 29 games, he feels the team is just now hitting its stride.

“As a program, we have been out of the semis since 2011,” Levoff pointed out. “That's too long. This current group has pushed DP water polo in a positive direction and has an understanding of the legacy that past teams have left, while wanting to blaze a trail of their own.”

San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth tells each of his teams about the importance of leaving a legacy in the program. Last year’s group got the final four. This year’s group won a fourth straight Channel League title and now aims to go another step further in the postseason.

The Royals will have to find a way to get past a tough Mater Dei squad that has beaten them twice by 9-8 scores.

“They have two very talented left-handers, and that’s a big advantage for them,” Roth said of Hannah Constandse and Grace Thawley. “That’s hard to match up front because you constantly have to be aware of where they are and what they’re doing. A lot of teams don’t have that so it makes it difficult in that regard.”

The Royals have played brilliantly on defense in their last three games. They held Corona del Mar to just four goals in the quarterfinals.

Goalie Sophie Trumbull, Paige Hauschild in the middle of the pool and Piper Smith and Brittany Prentice in the center position have been tenacious, forcing turnovers and blocking shots. Roth hopes that continues against the Monarchs.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 