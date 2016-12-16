Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:55 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

San Marcos’ Big First Half Downs Carpinteria

Fans throw teddy bears other stuffed animals on the court as part of a holiday charity event

San Marcos and Carpinteria players begin to roam the court for the stuffed animals that were thrown onto the court at tip-off. The tops were collected and donated to the Unity Shoppe and the Children’s Wing of Cottage Hospital (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | December 16, 2016 | 9:58 p.m.

The San Marcos girls basketball team got off to a hot start, taking a 14-point lead into halftime en route to 42-35 non-league victory over Carpinteria at the Thunderhut.

At the opening tip, fans threw teddy bears and new stuffed animals onto the court. The event was called the Teddy Bear Tip-Off Toss, and it was organized by the ASB at San Marcos. Fans who brought a new teddy bear or another stuffed animal got free admission. The animals are being donated to the Unity Shoppe and the Children's Wing at Cottage Hospital.

In the game, Harmony Reed put up a double-double for Carpinteria (3-2) with 13 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to take down the Royals (5-6).

Milan McGary scored 15 points and Kate Allison added seven for the Royals, who closed the first quarter on a 13-0 run.

"We finished the first quarter really well, getting balanced scoring from everyone," said San Marcos head coach Chris Hantgin. "Milan was able to take over the second quarter and I thought this was her best overall game of the year. Carpinteria is a good team and I felt we did a good job defensively containing their top scorers."

Carpinteria's guards, Tori Kelley and Monique Sanchez, combined for 13 points.

"Our biggest problems tonight were our fundamentals; we had too many turnovers, and had difficulty finishing our layups," said Carpinteria coach Amy Bryant. "I have to give my girls some credit, though, as they are coming off a long week of rigorous finals testing and limited practice."

The Warriors went 7-of-22 from the charity stripe. 

San Marcos next takes on La Sierra in the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on December 20, while Carpinteria hosts Orcutt Academy as part of the Carpinteria Tournament on December 27.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

