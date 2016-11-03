San Marcos Downs Ventura to Claim 2nd Place in League

Water Polo

Behind nine saves from goalie Ben Spievak and five goals from Miles Cole, the San Marcos boys water polo team took down Ventura, 13-11, on Thursday and secured sole possession of second place in the Channel League.

The Royals finished 6-2 in league and Ventura 4-4.

"Tough and physical game today," said San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton. "Miles did a great job both defensively and offensively and Jesse Morrison did a great job of getting us a goal whenever we needed one."

Morrison had four goals, Adam Fuller notched two and Spencer Wood and Trevor Ricci each added one.

San Marcos scored five goals in the second period to build an 8-5 lead at halftime and held off the Cougars in the second half.

The Royals complete their regular season with a clean 22-7 record. They'll learn their CIF Division 1 playoff draw on Saturday morning.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.