San Marcos Drives, Dishes Its Way Past Cypress for Berth in CIF Basketball Semifinals

Boys Basketball

Jackson Stormo feasted on the drive and dish and poured in 30 points, powering San Marcos to a 76-67 victory over a cat-quick Cypress team in the CIF-SS 2A Division boys basketball quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Maury Halleck Gym.

The No. 3-seeded Royals (24-6) advance to the semifinals for the first time since 1992 and will play second-seeded Muir, a 62-50 winner over Walnut, at home on Friday night.

Strong drives to the hoop by Stef Korfas, David Frohling and Nate Fay set Stormo up for several dunks and layups, which counteracted the quick baskets scored in transition by Cypress after turnovers.

"I thought the big fella was really good," said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher. "We had too many turnovers, we know that. But we had a lot of good passes to him for dunks."

The Centurions got 25 points from lightning-quick guard Jared Brown, but he scored only five in the fourth quarter, thanks to the tough defensive play of Nate Fay.

Fay also was clutch on offense, scoring 11 points, including a clutch layup that gave the Royals a 67-61 lead with less than three minutes in the fourth quarter.

"Nate is so valuable," San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said. "He’s started every game for us this year and he does stuff that won't show up in the stat book at times. Hey, he guarded Brown all game. That’s a lot of energy you got to use. Tonight he was really good. He hit his free throws when it mattered, he hit a big layup late in the game that was huge. Really proud of Nate."

Stormo also gave props to the hard-nosed Fay.

"Nate looks good in the stat book but he looks so much better when you watch the games," Stormo said. "Everything he does that doesn’t show up in the stat book is crucial. If we didn’t have him out here poking balls, even if he doesn’t get the steal, or defending their best player, denying him the entire fourth quarter, we wouldn’t be where we are without Nate."

Nate Fay drives and dishes to Jackson Stormo for a dunk in San Marcos’ CIF quarterfinal win over Cypress, 74-67 pic.twitter.com/v0K7FxTfKx — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) February 21, 2018

Said Fay about his game: "I made my layups, and tonight it was really helpful."

As for his defensive play on Brown: "For me, it was more of focusing on not reaching, that’s one of my problems: I reach, I get fouls. (Brown) was very strong going left, so I was forcing him right. My teammates helped out a lot. I knew I had help if he blew by me. That was good."

Korfas played a huge role in the win, handling the ball under intense pressure and scoring 17 points.

"Stef was amazing tonight," Boucher said. "He had one of his best games in terms of just handling the press all game long. Every coach I talked to said, ‘Hey, worry about their press.’ Stefan and David in the back court handled that. I thought he took advantage of (Cypress defenders) being too close and found Stormo and got himself some baskets with it."

After a rough start, San Marcos did a better job at breaking Cypress’ trap press and getting easy baskets.

In one sequence in the third quarter, Fay drove along the baseline and flipped a pass to Stormo who finished with a dunk to give the Royals a 51-45. They followed with another baseline drive by Frohling to go up by eight, forcing Cypress to call a timeout.

The Centurions (24-5) responded with an eight-point run to tie the score at 53, scoring a pair of baskets off steals and another after Stormo got blocked from behind by Travis Degener.



David Frohling buries a three early in the fourth quarter for San Marcos pic.twitter.com/jgqrPJL8SM — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) February 21, 2018

But the 6-foot-9 San Marcos center came right back at Cypress, scoring on a reverse dunk off another dish and drive by Korfas to put the Royals ahead 55-53.

"It’s just so easy to get the ball to him," Korfas said. "He’s 6-9 and does such a great job of sealing (off) his man, so, honestly, it’s super easy to get him the ball. When he gets the ball, he’s going to finish it."

Brown tied the score for the Centurions before Korfas hit a huge three-pointer at the buzzer to put the Royals ahead for good, 58-55.

Frohling hit a three to start the fourth quarter and Cypress got back-to-back baskets from Brown and Erik Papke to make a two-point game at 61-59.

But the Centurions couldn’t stop the drive-and-dish plays between the San Marcos guards and Stormo. He scored twice more off assists from Korfas and Ryan Godges, and Fay finished a hard drive along the baseline to put the Royals head 67-61 with under three minutes to play.

Cypress cut the deficit to three on a three-pointer by Michael Hyun. But Stormo answered with a layup and the Centurions missed a trey and were forced to foul.

Free throws by Korfas, Godges and Fay sealed the victory and trip to the semifinals.

Said Fay: "This is everything we’ve been dreaming about all four years. This whole team, we’ve been working for this. Everything in the offseason has been working for this moment right now. This is one of the goals we set at the beginning of the season, to make the semis. It’s really been a dream come true for all of us."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

San Marcos celebrates CIF quarterfinal victory over Cypress pic.twitter.com/uzr8ntX4au — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) February 21, 2018