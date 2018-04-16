Monday, April 16 , 2018, 3:33 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 62º

 
 
 
 
Golf

San Marcos Drops to 32nd Place at Champions Invitational

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 1, 2017 | 7:49 p.m.

San Marcos finished in 32nd place at the Champions Invitational golf tournament at the Golf Club at Terra Lago in Indio on Saturday.

San Marcos had a tough final day, shooting 349 after rounds of 312 and 310.

Bennett Reichard was the low man for the Royals, shooting a 54-hole total of 15-over par 231, which tied him for 27th place. The Royals shot 971 as a team. Chad Visser was second for the Royals at 239 followed by Sam Metzger (251), Bryce Quezada (261) and Blake Bornand (266).

"We struggled all day and did not play well," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "But I think we learned a lot about ourselves today. These student-athletes are competing at a high level, and although we didn't finish like we wanted,  being students first, this was a successful tournament because we can apply the lessons learned today to future events."

The individual champion was Jack Trent of Palo Verde High in Las Vegas at 6-under 210 and the team champion was Servite at 896. The Friars shot 289, 299 and 308. Palm Desert was second at 909 and Palo Verde third at 913.

