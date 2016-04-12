San Marcos Drops 4-1 Decision Against Buena

Softball

Buena took a 3-0 lead after three innings and went on defeat San Marcos, 4-1, in a Channel League softball game on Tuesday in Ventura.

The Royals scored their run in the sixth inning. Hailee Rios and Hailey Fryklund drew back-to-back walks and Sarah Douglas singled to drive in Rios.

San Marcos was held to two hits, while Buena rapped out eight hits.

San Marcos falls to 1-4 in league and 10-8 overall. The Royals play at Pacifica in Oxnard on Wednesday in a non-league game.

