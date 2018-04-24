San Marcos Drops 5-1 Defeat to Buena

Baseball

San Marcos baseball lost, 5-1, at home against Buena on Tuesday.

Jack Winterbauer allowed six hits and struck out four across four innings.

In the relief effort, Andrew Aragon allowed just one run and had zero errors across three innings.

Aaron Ratliff led the batting charge by hittng 2-3 for two doubles.

San Marcos drops to 2-5-1 in the Channel League, but will get another swing at Buena tomorrow.

