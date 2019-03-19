Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, March 20 , 2019, 8:08 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

San Marcos Drops 8-7 Decision Against Lompoc

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 19, 2019 | 7:08 p.m.

Lompoc score a run in the seventh inning and beat San Marcos, 8-7, in a Channel League game on Tuesday at San Marcos.

Henry Manfredonia hit a two-run homer and went 3 for 4 at the plate for the Royals, who fell to 4-5 in league play. His homer put the Royals ahead 5-3 in the third inning.

But Lompoc came back and scored two in the fifth to tie the score.

The Royals retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth, 7-5. Jack Winterbauer drove in a run with a fielder's choice and Erik Larson's sacrifice fly scored another.

Lompoc capitalized on an error to tie the score in the sixth.

Brent Hyman started the game for San Marcos and went 4.1 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out one and walking zero.  Josh Swanson entered the game as relief, throwing the final two innings.
 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 