San Marcos Drops 8-7 Decision Against Lompoc

Lompoc score a run in the seventh inning and beat San Marcos, 8-7, in a Channel League game on Tuesday at San Marcos.
Henry Manfredonia hit a two-run homer and went 3 for 4 at the plate for the Royals, who fell to 4-5 in league play. His homer put the Royals ahead 5-3 in the third inning.
But Lompoc came back and scored two in the fifth to tie the score.
The Royals retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth, 7-5. Jack Winterbauer drove in a run with a fielder's choice and Erik Larson's sacrifice fly scored another.
Lompoc capitalized on an error to tie the score in the sixth.
Brent Hyman started the game for San Marcos and went 4.1 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out one and walking zero. Josh Swanson entered the game as relief, throwing the final two innings.