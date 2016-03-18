San Marcos Drops Channel League Baseball Opener

Baseball

Kyle Gonzalez drove in three runs and had a pair of hits, but it wasn't enough for San Marcos as Buena took a 9-5 baseball win in a Channel League opener on Friday.

Gonzalez singled in the fourth inning and hit a three-run triple in the sixth inning.

Ryan Guardino hit two doubles, drove in a run and scored a run. Thomas Hantgin also had two doubles, a RBI and a run.

Buena was sparked by Ethan Reyes and Zane Chittenden, who teamed up for five hits and three RBIs.

Mason Metcalfe was charged with the loss. He allowed seven runs in three innings, walked four and struck out three.

Buena took the lead in the second, scoring five runs. The Bulldogs added two runs in the fourth inning with two more in the fifth.

