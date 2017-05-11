San Marcos Drops Four-Set 2nd-Round CIF Match Against Quartz Hill

Boys Volleyball

San Marcos took a strong Quartz Hill volleyball team to four sets before falling in a CIF Division 2 second-round playoff match on Thursday at the Thunderhut. The scores were 25-20, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20.

Jake Sofro had 15 kills and Fred Ysebrands added 11 for the Royals.

"The boys really came out with excitement both tonight and Tuesday," San Marcos coach Kyle Benskin said. " All of our hitters were ready to make an impact. We battled against a very strong Quartz Hill team."

Ben Beifuss and Andrew Giller were stellar in the back row for San Marcos. Beifuss led the team with 18 digs.

San Marcos ends its season at 13-9. Quartz Hills improves to 24-2.

