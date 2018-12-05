San Marcos Drops Opener at Bob Hawking Classic in Simi Valley

Boys Basketball

John Connolly led a balanced scoring attack, but San Marcos fell short against Royal in a pool-play game at the Bob Hawking Classic at Simi Valley High on Wednesday.

"We couldn't get enough stops down the stretch to pull off a tough road win," said coach Jelani Hicks.

Connolly scored 13 points, Tony Njia and Andrew Frohling each had 11 points and Tommy Condon added 10 for the Royals (1-2).

The Royals play Buena on Thursday at 8 p.m.