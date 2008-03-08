Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:48 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

San Marcos Drops Pair to St. Bonaventure

Brous pitches a gem in loss, but Royals bats fail to pop in two-game set.

By Alex Sheldon, Noozhawk Contributor | March 8, 2008 | 8:26 p.m.

The San Marcos softball team dropped both ends of a doubleheader Saturday at St. Bonaventure. The Seraphs walked off with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to prevail 2-1 in the first game, and Liz Fanning shut out the Royals, 5-0, in game two for the sweep.

The Royals’ (1-3) lone run in the first game came after Kelly Martyniuk singled to open the third inning. She eventually scored to tie the game, 1-1, when Kelly McKay was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Martyniuk had two hits and two stolen bases on the afternoon.

With the game tied, 1-1, in the bottom of the seventh and one out, St. Bonaventure’s Katrina Gutierrez reached base on an error, Liz Wareham bunted her to second and Ashley Frutos hit a ground ball up the middle to score Gutierrez and win the game.

Despite the loss, pitcher Lauren Brous had her best outing of the season for San Marcos, allowing two runs (one earned) and three hits while striking out six. St. Bonaventure’s Marissa Reyes struck out 18 San Marcos hitters in the game to earn the win.

In game two, Emily Mason gave up five runs (three earned), five hits with one strikeout, but the Royals’ bats could only muster two hits. Natalie Williams’ defense at third base halted several Seraphs’ rallies, but RBI singles by Reyes and Alina Flowers broke the game open in the fifth inning for St. Bonaventure.

San Marcos will next play at Arroyo Grande on Wednesday.

For complete San Marcos softball coverage, click here. For Saturday’s game one box score, click here. For the game two box score, click here.

Alex Sheldon coaches San Marcos High’s softtball team.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 