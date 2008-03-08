San Marcos Drops Pair to St. Bonaventure

The San Marcos softball team dropped both ends of a doubleheader Saturday at St. Bonaventure. The Seraphs walked off with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to prevail 2-1 in the first game, and Liz Fanning shut out the Royals, 5-0, in game two for the sweep.

The Royals’ (1-3) lone run in the first game came after Kelly Martyniuk singled to open the third inning. She eventually scored to tie the game, 1-1, when Kelly McKay was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Martyniuk had two hits and two stolen bases on the afternoon.

With the game tied, 1-1, in the bottom of the seventh and one out, St. Bonaventure’s Katrina Gutierrez reached base on an error, Liz Wareham bunted her to second and Ashley Frutos hit a ground ball up the middle to score Gutierrez and win the game.

Despite the loss, pitcher Lauren Brous had her best outing of the season for San Marcos, allowing two runs (one earned) and three hits while striking out six. St. Bonaventure’s Marissa Reyes struck out 18 San Marcos hitters in the game to earn the win.

In game two, Emily Mason gave up five runs (three earned), five hits with one strikeout, but the Royals’ bats could only muster two hits. Natalie Williams’ defense at third base halted several Seraphs’ rallies, but RBI singles by Reyes and Alina Flowers broke the game open in the fifth inning for St. Bonaventure.

San Marcos will next play at Arroyo Grande on Wednesday.

For complete San Marcos softball coverage, click here. For Saturday’s game one box score, click here. For the game two box score, click here.

Alex Sheldon coaches San Marcos High’s softtball team.