San Marcos Earns First Road Victory in Rout

Baseball

The San Marcos baseball team earned its first road victory on Saturday with an 11-1 non-league win at Channel Islands in the Southern California Invitational.

Senior Matt Neal had a monster game, going 5-for-5 with five RBI. Erik Larson chipped in as well, going 1-for-2 with two runs, a stolen base, and an RBI.

Isaac Villareal pitched four innings of one-hit, shutout ball and Louie Shalhoob earned the victory after throwing two innings, allowing no hits and striking out two.

The Royals will conclude the SCI tournament Wednesday against an opponent that is still to be determined. Channel League play begins on March 10 against Santa Barbara.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.