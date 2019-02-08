Workshop Outlines Wildfire Protection Plan for San Marcos Pass, Eastern Goleta Valley

Measures for reducing structural ignitability, prioritizing areas for hazardous fuel reduction treatments and enhancing evacuation planning efforts are recommended as part of a plan to protect the San Marcos Pass and Eastern Goleta Valley communities within Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is tasked with assessing wildfire hazard reduction strategies that are in balance with sustainable ecological management and fiscal resources.

County Battalion Chief Rob Hazard emphasized the importance of creating a Community Wildfire Protection Plan, or CWPP, to more than 50 San Marcos Pass and Eastern Goleta Valley residents Thursday. The public workshop was held in the hearing room of the County Administration Building in downtown Santa Barbara.

The group learned that some communities are nestled above steep topography surrounded by flammable vegetation. Several communities within the planning area include enclaves of tightly packed and individual structures scattered on acreage or larger lots.

The CWPP would cover popular public gathering places such as Cold Spring Tavern as well as locations with high vehicle traffic such as portions of Highway 154, a major transportation corridor.

Vehicle fires that can quickly spread from the road to vegetation are among the biggest threats to the mountain and foothill communities, Hazard said, adding that this happens about “six to eight times a year … and sooner or later it will happen on a hot day.”

More than 70 percent of wildfires ignite within 50 feet of a road, Hazard said, noting that “most of our fires are human-caused … and many of the power line ignitions start near roads because a lot of times power lines are going concurrently with the road.”

Areas of wildland fire concern also include many narrow foothill roads that serve as primary access and egress routes into the communities. Some evacuation routes are winding mountain roads out of the communities.

“(It’s) a similar issue that the folks up in Paradise (Northern California) dealt with on the Camp Fire recently,” Hazard said. “We all know that we have an issue with our roads up there (the CWPP area).”

CWPPs help a community identify and clarify priorities for the protection of life, property and critical resources, as well as provide access to state and federal grant funding to accomplish wildfire hazard mitigation work and risk reduction, Hazard said.

The plan helps fire agencies prioritize tasks based on limited government money, budgets and staff capacity to do the work.

The 267-page draft of the San Marcos Pass-Eastern Goleta Valley CWPP includes the areas of Painted Cave, San Marcos Trout Club, East and West Camino Cielo, Stagecoach and Cold Springs roads, Paradise Road, Old San Marcos Road, Twin Ridge and the San Marcos Foothills.

“It’s an essential part of California strategy for dealing with wildfire risk,” Hazard said of the CWPP, which covers about 29 square miles — or about 19,588 acres.

The plan area would include more than 1,100 structures, and of that number, the majority are single-family residences. It covers 16 recreation facilities, the Santa Ynez Recreation Area near First Crossing and areas near regional high-voltage transmission lines.

More than 70 percent of structures in the CWPP have “low defensibility potential,” Hazard said.

“It wasn’t because you are living in wood tinderboxes … your houses are actually pretty good,” he told the crowd. “It’s mostly a function of the fact that you are living in steep topography, heavy vegetation and during high fire conditions — like a sundowner event — you have a mass ember transport, and that’s what factors into compromising a lot of the defensibility of these homes.”

In the CWPP, more than 7,300 residents live in the areas prone to offshore winds, high temperatures and low relative humidity. Those conditions can blow hot, dry air in almost any month of the year.

The plan would aid in identifying and prioritizing what needs to be done, and many of the actions in the CWPP have been discussed with community members, Hazard said.

The educational document is developed collaboratively. It includes recommendations on best management practices to minimize and mitigate potential adverse environmental impacts that could result from fuel reduction activities, and provides agencies and community guidance for future actions.

Increasing defensible space requirements for property owners within high-risk areas, developing an ongoing educational program for residents about structure hardening and defensible space maintenance, and considering parking restrictions on narrow roadways that serve as primary access into communities during elevated wildfire danger are among the recommendations in the plan.

Major components of the CWPP, Hazard said, include the proximity of structures to wildland fuel, road access, availability of water, wildfire ignition history and generic protection measures such as structure hardening. It identifies the values likely to be at-risk, including life, property, critical infrastructure, natural and cultural resources, and recreational amenities threatened by wildfire.

CWPPs do not commit agencies or the public to a course of action, Hazard said. It’s not an environmental analysis, project or vegetation management plan, even though it mentions fuel treatments. The document does not commit the public or government to a course of action, according to Hazard.

“There are a lot of recommendations, and things that say, ‘If you did this, you would be a safer community,’ but it doesn’t mean you have to do those actions,” Hazard said. “Think of a CWPP as a broad blueprint for the decisions communities make to prioritize what you want to do moving forward.”

Next steps

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors as well as the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Cal Fire must approve the San Marcos Pass and Eastern Goleta Valley CWPP.

Hazard said he expects to present it to the Board of Supervisors in March.

